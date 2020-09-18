Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Trading Up 5.1%

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) was up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 2,539,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,727,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.79 million for the quarter. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 22.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the second quarter worth $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the second quarter valued at $113,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 73.7% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

