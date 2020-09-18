Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Community Bank System posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.27 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 131.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 61.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.74. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

