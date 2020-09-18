Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Trading Up 5.1%

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) was up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.67 and last traded at $53.36. Approximately 174,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 88,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLCT shares. BidaskClub raised Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Collectors Universe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

The company has a market cap of $496.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

In related news, CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $159,584.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,691.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Collectors Universe during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Collectors Universe by 39.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Collectors Universe during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Collectors Universe by 98.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Collectors Universe during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Collectors Universe Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

