Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Issues Earnings Results

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 65.60 ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 63.50 ($0.83) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03), Digital Look Earnings reports.

CLIN opened at GBX 646 ($8.44) on Friday. Clinigen Group has a 12 month low of GBX 350.40 ($4.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $858.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 690.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 697.51.

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Clinigen Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on CLIN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) target price (down previously from GBX 1,500 ($19.60)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Clinigen Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,280 ($16.73) to GBX 820 ($10.71) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.