Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider John Abernethy Buys 64,500 Shares of Stock

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) insider John Abernethy purchased 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$36,313.50 ($25,938.21).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, John Abernethy bought 30,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$16,410.00 ($11,721.43).

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.01.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. Clime Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.71%.

Clime Investment Management Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Clime Investment Management Ltd. is based in Sydney, Australia.

