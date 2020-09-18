City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of City Pub Group PLC (LON:CPC) shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88). 4,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 169,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPC. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of City Pub Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of City Pub Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Get City Pub Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 million and a P/E ratio of 30.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other news, insider Clive Watson bought 35,000 shares of City Pub Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £23,450 ($30,641.58).

City Pub Group Company Profile (LON:CPC)

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs in London and southern England. The company's pub estate comprises 39 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold, managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for City Pub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Pub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.