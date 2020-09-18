Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (3) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:CIR opened at GBX 24 ($0.31) on Friday. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 33.40 ($0.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

