Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Up 7.2%

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)’s stock price was up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.39. Approximately 1,299,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,344,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEC. ValuEngine lowered Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,163,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,325 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 90,799 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

