Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $280,000 in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 4,767.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,671,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,229,000 after buying an additional 7,513,853 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Ingredion by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,292,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,302,000 after purchasing an additional 71,258 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Ingredion by 44.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,048,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,675,000 after purchasing an additional 629,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ingredion by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,421,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,970,000 after purchasing an additional 36,824 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 851,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,670,000 after purchasing an additional 90,390 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.71. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

