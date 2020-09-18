Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CIEN. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Colliers Secur. restated a buy rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.81.

NYSE CIEN opened at $41.13 on Thursday. Ciena has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $54,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,546,217. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 64.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Ciena by 47.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

