CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.90

Shares of CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHINA RWY CONST/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get CHINA RWY CONST/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This is a boost from CHINA RWY CONST/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th.

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWYCY)

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction of infrastructure projects in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Operations; and Other Business Operations.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA RWY CONST/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA RWY CONST/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.