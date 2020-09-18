Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.31.

Childrens Place stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. Childrens Place has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $430.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.50 million. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Childrens Place will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Childrens Place news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 444.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

