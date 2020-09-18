Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chegg were worth $14,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Chegg by 17.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,044,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHGG. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chegg from $60.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $2,369,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,565,575.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $167,213.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 160,257 shares in the company, valued at $11,841,389.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 215,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,205,166 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CHGG opened at $65.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6,519.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $89.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

