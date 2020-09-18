Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $14,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at $2,598,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,601 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.74.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $218.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.66. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $228.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

