CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $19.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.50% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BofA Securities upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.37.
CNP opened at $19.29 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,872,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,971,000 after acquiring an additional 521,559 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 808,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 79,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,609,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after buying an additional 197,143 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,685,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.
