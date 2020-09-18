CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $19.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BofA Securities upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.37.

CNP opened at $19.29 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,872,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,971,000 after acquiring an additional 521,559 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 808,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 79,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,609,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after buying an additional 197,143 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,685,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

