Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Trading 5.8% Higher

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.35. 7,169,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 7,267,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

CVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.67.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 64,258,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971,752 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,317,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,297,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,011 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,464,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 225,588 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,886,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

