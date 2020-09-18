Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $3.70 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cemex SAB de CV from $3.70 to $4.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cemex SAB de CV from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

