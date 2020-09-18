CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Shares Up 6.4%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)’s share price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. 6,293,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 9,819,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

CBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

In other CBL & Associates Properties news, major shareholder Cbl & Associates Inc sold 1,035,105 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $186,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,520,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles B. Lebovitz sold 1,061,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $191,129.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,030,915 shares in the company, valued at $185,564.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,180,986 shares of company stock valued at $392,589. 20.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBL. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,119,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 61,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81,682 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 49.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 118,830 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164,831 shares during the last quarter. 37.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.