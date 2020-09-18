CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. CBL & Associates Properties posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CBL & Associates Properties.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, Chairman Charles B. Lebovitz sold 1,061,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $191,129.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,030,915 shares in the company, valued at $185,564.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cbl & Associates Inc sold 1,035,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $186,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,520,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,726.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,180,986 shares of company stock worth $392,589 in the last three months. 20.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 237.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81,682 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 237.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 49.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 118,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBL stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. CBL & Associates Properties has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

