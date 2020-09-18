CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) CEO John Haines Montgomery Acquires 2,100 Shares

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) CEO John Haines Montgomery purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $41,412.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.76. CB Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that CB Financial Services Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered CB Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.