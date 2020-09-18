Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.42.

Caterpillar stock opened at $153.87 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $156.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,345,000 after buying an additional 102,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after buying an additional 1,023,938 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,625,000 after purchasing an additional 190,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after purchasing an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

