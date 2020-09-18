Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAT. Cfra upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.42.
Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $153.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $156.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.94.
In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,345,000 after purchasing an additional 102,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,938 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,625,000 after purchasing an additional 190,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after purchasing an additional 833,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
