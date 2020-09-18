Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAT. Cfra upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.42.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $153.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $156.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,345,000 after purchasing an additional 102,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,938 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,625,000 after purchasing an additional 190,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after purchasing an additional 833,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.