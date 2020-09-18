Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Caspian Sunrise PLC (LON:CASP) shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.95 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). 1,774,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,121,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25.

About Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP)

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,702 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

