Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 13,260 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,260 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,957.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 41,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Insiders acquired a total of 71,176 shares of company stock worth $1,308,591 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.13). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VST. Seaport Global Securities raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.