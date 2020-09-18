Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $120.00

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 122.90 ($1.61), with a volume of 1349319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.90 ($1.62).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAPC. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 192.29 ($2.51).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 154.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73.

In other Capital & Counties Properties PLC news, insider Jonathan S. Lane purchased 79,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £102,765 ($134,280.67).

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

