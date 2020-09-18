CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.71

CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CAPITA GRP/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $713.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

