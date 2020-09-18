Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143,020 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AES were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of AES by 3,987.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 100,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 98,180 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter worth about $2,931,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of AES by 23.0% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 5,346,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AES by 290.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 83,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 62,127 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

NYSE:AES opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. AES’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.