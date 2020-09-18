Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 54,211 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 311.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,211 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.97, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

