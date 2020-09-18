Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Canada Carbon Inc (CVE:CCB) shares were down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 4,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 213,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00.

About Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller hydrothermal lump-vein graphite property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury graphite mine property that covers approximately 119 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.