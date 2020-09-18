Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,432 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83.

