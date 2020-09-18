California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 435,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,015,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of DISH Network as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $941,521,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth $124,952,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth $86,228,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth $65,846,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth $40,635,000. 43.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $3,310,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. DISH Network Corp has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DISH. BidaskClub lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

