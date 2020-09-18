California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,320 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of NRG Energy worth $16,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 49.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,344,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,235 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,238,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 258.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,712,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,613 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,208,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,977,000 after purchasing an additional 690,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,173,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after acquiring an additional 95,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

