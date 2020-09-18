California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,387 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of PTC worth $14,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in PTC by 39.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,917 shares of company stock worth $1,460,507. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Griffin Securities upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PTC Inc has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $97.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

