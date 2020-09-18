California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Lennox International worth $14,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lennox International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lennox International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lennox International from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.67.

LII stock opened at $274.63 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $289.94. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.25.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total value of $383,517.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,115,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 634 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.66, for a total value of $167,160.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at $501,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,798,959 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

