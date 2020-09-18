California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,776,481 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,717 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $16,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

