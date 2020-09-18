California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 7,438 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $14,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 272,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 12,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,319,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,898 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,414.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 39,624 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

VNO opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

