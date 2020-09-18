California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,236 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 693,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $13,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 469,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 105,023 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,594,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after buying an additional 299,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 10.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 109.4% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 23,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $21.90 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -547.36, a PEG ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $218,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,861,572.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,620 shares of company stock worth $3,673,040. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

