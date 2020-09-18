California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 23,853 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Ceridian HCM worth $14,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $75.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.22 and a beta of 1.52. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 1.74%. Analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. CIBC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $356,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,032,428.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $36,090,000.00. Insiders sold 7,746,124 shares of company stock valued at $559,392,074 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

