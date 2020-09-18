California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,503 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cable One were worth $15,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 43.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cable One by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 21.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Cable One by 22,450.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,849.14.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,771.24 on Friday. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,044.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,844.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,744.55.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.35 EPS. Cable One’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 44.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,853.20, for a total transaction of $618,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total value of $589,254.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,986 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.