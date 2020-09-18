California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 454,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $15,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Loews by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Loews by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,039,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after buying an additional 181,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on L shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of L opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.73. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

