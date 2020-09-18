California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 413,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Textron worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at about $891,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Textron by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Textron by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 67,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXT. Vertical Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,177.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TXT opened at $39.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.68. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

