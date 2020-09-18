California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 23,918.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,938 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Pinterest worth $15,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Pinterest by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 447,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 154,875 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 430,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Pinterest by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 68,135 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 433,108 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $15,037,509.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,108 shares in the company, valued at $15,037,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 7,484 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $178,194.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,279,586 shares of company stock valued at $76,734,944.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

NYSE:PINS opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

