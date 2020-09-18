California State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.33 Million Stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of FOX worth $16,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in FOX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 67,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $820,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.39.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

