California State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.54 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,162 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Campbell Soup worth $15,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

CPB opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.07.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

