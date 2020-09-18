California State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.91 Million Stock Holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Alteryx worth $14,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 63.0% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.53.

Alteryx stock opened at $107.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.57 and its 200 day moving average is $131.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -249.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.07. Alteryx Inc has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $282,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $1,933,879.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,408 shares of company stock worth $19,179,763 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

