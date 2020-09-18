California State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.62 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Amdocs worth $14,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

