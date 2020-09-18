California State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.96 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of W. R. Berkley worth $13,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

