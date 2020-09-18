California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Raymond James worth $14,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 25.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 33.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $102.45. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average is $69.84.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.14.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.