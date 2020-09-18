California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Everest Re Group worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,291,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,472,000 after acquiring an additional 432,049 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,484,000 after buying an additional 340,598 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,146,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,306,000 after buying an additional 190,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 67.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 437,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,239,000 after buying an additional 176,067 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RE stock opened at $204.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

RE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.58.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total value of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

