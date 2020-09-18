California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Globe Life worth $13,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Globe Life by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.34. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

In other Globe Life news, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $5,079,600.00. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $747,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,690.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,050 shares of company stock worth $10,557,063. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.